Minor league update for 8/15/22

The Surprise Squad fell 11-10, so while the pitching wasn’t great, there are some fun batting lines from the game.

Gleider Figuereo, the (barely) 18 year old infielder who has generated a lot of buzz this year, had a pair of homers, giving him nine bombs for the year and boosting his OPS on the season to 1006. Danyer Cueva, another (barely) 18 year old infielder who has generated a lot of buzz this year, homered and walked, and now has an 855 OPS on the season.

Yeison Morrobel was three for five with a double. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit. 2022 sixth rounder Tommy Specht, a (barely) 18 year old outfielder, made his pro debut and had a golden sombrero. That’s not good, but on the plus side, things will only go up from here for Specht.