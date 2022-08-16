McDaniel midseason top 50 list has two Rangers

Kiley McDaniel’s midseason top 50 prospect list is out at ESPN, and the Texas Rangers have a pair of prospects on the list.

Josh Jung is the top ranked Rangers prospect, checking in at #24 on the list, right behind Zac Veen, and just ahead of Shane Baz, Druw Jones and Henry Davis. Jung, of course, was expected to no longer be eligible for these lists by now, but a pre-season shoulder injury cost him most of the 2022 season. Jung has a .289/.385/.689 slash line in 52 plate appearances this year between the ACL and AAA, and he will likely be up pretty soon.

The other Ranger to make the list is Evan Carter, the Rangers’ 19 year old wunderkind outfielder who has spent the season in Hickory. Carter is #47 on McDaniel’s list, between Mick Abel and Vaughn Grissom. Carter has slashed .282/.377/.477 in 410 plate appearances this year as one of the youngest players in high-A, with 23 stolen bases in 34 attempts.