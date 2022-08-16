 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas Rangers lineup for August 16, 2022

Game 2 of the Tony Beasley Era

By Adam J. Morris
Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for August 16, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Kohei Arihara for the Rangers and J.P. Sears for the A’s.

Texas looks to continue their (very) recent winning ways today in game two of their four game series against the Swinging A’s. Texas has brought up Kohei Arihara to make a spot start in what would otherwise be a bullpen game.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Culberson — DH

Duran — 3B

Thompson — LF

7:05 pm Central start time

