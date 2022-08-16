Texas Rangers lineup for August 16, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Kohei Arihara for the Rangers and J.P. Sears for the A’s.

Texas looks to continue their (very) recent winning ways today in game two of their four game series against the Swinging A’s. Texas has brought up Kohei Arihara to make a spot start in what would otherwise be a bullpen game.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Culberson — DH

Duran — 3B

Thompson — LF

7:05 pm Central start time