Cody to Round Rock, Hauver to Frisco

Pitcher Kyle Cody has been moved from the ACL Rangers to the Round Rock Express and outfielder Trevor Hauver has been promoted from high-A Hickory to AA Frisco, as the Rangers made a number of moves involving minor leaguers

In addition, pitcher Tyler Duffey has been put on the Round Rock active roster, and pitchers Ty Thomas and Spencer Patton have been released.

The 28 year old Cody was the Rangers’ pitcher of the year in 2017, but has accumulated just 49.2 innings since then due to a combination of injuries and the pandemic. Cody was solid in 22 innings of work for the Rangers in 2020, and broke camp in 2021 with the major league team, but was on the injured list after seven outings, and ultimately needed shoulder surgery which kept him on the shelf until about a month ago. Cody has made eight appearances for the ACL Rangers, throwing 10.2 IP, striking out 18 of 41 batters and walking three. He will presumably work out of the Round Rock bullpen.

Hauver, 23, come over to Texas from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade a year ago. He has slashed .217/.376/.413 for high-A Hickory while playing left field and DHing.