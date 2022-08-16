52-64 - Rangers return to sloppy baseball in 5-1 loss to A’s

The Texas Rangers managed to score a run but the Oakland Athletics scored five runs.

The official word is that the Rangers canned Chris Woodward because the team never really tightened up the miscues that often sunk them in close games.

You can either bumble through games and rely on superior talent to help you overcome your mistakes or you can take every advantage to make sure your marginal talent is given the opportunity to let better squads play themselves out of wins.

The Rangers aren’t quite there in terms of the talent level and they coupled that with being gaffe-prone. It’s an ugly combination that makes for nights like tonight where the Rangers ran themselves out of scoring opportunities in a game that seemed pretty winnable.

When Tony Beasley got the job, he quoted an old manager’s adage of “do ordinary things extraordinarily well.” That is something that the Rangers of 2022 could have greatly benefitted from. Getting over these hurdles is the next step for Texas.

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe extended his on base streak to a Shin-Soo Chooian 22 consecutive games as he collected a trio of hits.

Up Next: More Rangers and A’s with LHP Cole Ragans next up to take the mound for Texas against RHP Adam Oller for Oakland.

Wednesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.