Minor league update for 8/16/22

Mitch Bratt started for the Wood Ducks and went four runs, striking out seven while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while not walking anyone. Dylan MacLean also allowed a pair of runs (one earned), going two innings in relief, walking two.

Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Ian Moller and Miguel Villarroel each had a hit and a walk. Cam Cauley and Marcus Smith each had hits.

Down East box score

For Hickory, Evan Carter was two for three with a homer and two walks. Cody Freeman was two for four with a walk and a homer. Chris Seise had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Tim Brennan started for the Roughriders and went four shutout innings, walking two and striking out one.

Luisangel Acuna homered and walked. Jonathan Ornelas had three walks and a stolen base. Justin Foscue had a pair of hits. Miguel Aparicio had a hit and a pair of walks.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, A.J. Alexy got the start and threw three shutout innings, striking out one and walking one. Ryder Ryan threw two shutout innings. Daniel Robert struck out one and walked on in a shutout inning. Yerry Rodriguez allowed three runs in 0.2 IP. Nick Snyder struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Josh Jung continued to mash, going three for five with a pair of homers. He now has a .400/.464/1.000 slash line in 28 plate appearances over six games in AAA this year. Nick Solak was three for four with a homer and a walk. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock box score

The felicitously named Biembenido Brito started for the Surprise Squad and had a less felicitous 5 runs, 1.1 IP outing, walking five and striking out three.

Danyer Cueva had a single and a double. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit. Yeison Morrobel and Gleider Figuereo each had a double and a walk.

ACL Rangers box score