Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers fell to the Oakland A’s by a score of 5-1 last night.

The Rangers had problems on the basepaths last night which cost them runs and scoring opportunities.

Interim manager Tony Beasley says the Rangers need to find their identity over the final six weeks of the season.

Josh Jung hit two home runs for Round Rock last night, and likely won’t be playing for Round Rock a whole hell of a lot longer.