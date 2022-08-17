Rangers place six in MLB Pipeline top 100 rankings

MLB Pipeline has their new top 100 prospect list out, and the Texas Rangers have six — count ‘em, six — prospects on the list, even with Ezequiel Duran having graduated from prospect status due to his major league playing time this year.

The highest ranked Ranger on the list is third baseman Josh Jung, who is at #39, and who I suspect will be higher on the list this offseason, assuming he is still prospect eligible this offseason. Not far behind Jung is Jack Leiter, at #48.

19 year old centerfielder Evan Carter is #59, with righthanded pitcher Owen White at #62 — both players have seen their stocks rise this year, as they built on impressive, but injury-abbreviated, 2021 seasons.

Justin Foscue is at #82, and him sticking in the top 100 is mildly surprising to me, as he scuffled for much of the summer. Foscue has been red hot of late, however, with a .378/.451/.733 slash line so far in August, and MLB Pipeline seems to have a degree of confidence that he’ll keep hitting going forward.

The Rangers contingent is rounded out by Brock Porter at #94. I wouldn’t have expected Porter to make the top 100 but, well, he did.

You can see the full updated top 30 list for the Rangers from MLB Pipeline here.