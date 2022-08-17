Jon Daniels fired

Jon Daniels is out as the President of Baseball Operations for the Texas Rangers, per Ken Rosenthal and Levi Weaver.

The firing of Chris Woodward earlier today was surprising, but not shocking.

This is...shocking.

Daniels has been the head baseball guy for the Texas Rangers since the end of the 2005 season, when he replaced John Hart as general manager. Since that time he has assumed the mantle of President of Baseball Operations. Prior to the 2021 season, Chris Young came on board with the Rangers as the team’s General Manager.

The Rangers had their greatest run in team history under Daniels, but haven’t had a winning season since they won the American League West in 2016. The team made a major investment in free agents this offseason, with an eye towards being competitive in 2022, and being a legitimate playoff contender in 2023, but are currently at 52-64 for the season (although, as was discussed when Chris Woodward was fired, their run differential suggests they are more like a .500 team than a well-below-.500 team).

More on this situation as it develops.

UPDATE — Daniels has been fired. Chris Young is now the man in charge. Here’s the statement from the Rangers, which seems to indicate Young will be The Man going forward, rather than just an interim guy: