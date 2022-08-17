 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Rangers fire Jon Daniels

Texas Rangers lineup for August 17, 2022

A Rangers lineup on a totally normal day

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers lineup for August 17, 2022 against the Oakland Athletics: starting pitchers are LHP Cole Ragans for the Rangers and RHP Adam Oller for the A’s.

The Rangers and A’s will play a baseball game during a completely normal evening where nothing franchise-shattering happened at all and it should be a completely normal and enjoyable evening of baseball for everyone.

The lineup:

  1. Marcus Semien — 2B
  2. Corey Seager — SS
  3. Nathaniel Lowe — 1B
  4. Adolis Garcia — RF
  5. Meibrys Viloria — C
  6. Leody Taveras — CF
  7. Brad Miller — DH
  8. Josh H. Smith — 3B
  9. Bubba Thompson — LF

7:05 pm CDT first pitch

