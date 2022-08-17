Texas Rangers lineup for August 17, 2022 against the Oakland Athletics: starting pitchers are LHP Cole Ragans for the Rangers and RHP Adam Oller for the A’s.
The Rangers and A’s will play a baseball game during a completely normal evening where nothing franchise-shattering happened at all and it should be a completely normal and enjoyable evening of baseball for everyone.
The lineup:
- Marcus Semien — 2B
- Corey Seager — SS
- Nathaniel Lowe — 1B
- Adolis Garcia — RF
- Meibrys Viloria — C
- Leody Taveras — CF
- Brad Miller — DH
- Josh H. Smith — 3B
- Bubba Thompson — LF
7:05 pm CDT first pitch
