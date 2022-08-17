Texas Rangers lineup for August 17, 2022 against the Oakland Athletics: starting pitchers are LHP Cole Ragans for the Rangers and RHP Adam Oller for the A’s.

The Rangers and A’s will play a baseball game during a completely normal evening where nothing franchise-shattering happened at all and it should be a completely normal and enjoyable evening of baseball for everyone.

The lineup:

Marcus Semien — 2B Corey Seager — SS Nathaniel Lowe — 1B Adolis Garcia — RF Meibrys Viloria — C Leody Taveras — CF Brad Miller — DH Josh H. Smith — 3B Bubba Thompson — LF

7:05 pm CDT first pitch