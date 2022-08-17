Game 117 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers
Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Adam Oller vs. LHP Cole Ragans
Today's Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|RANGERS
|Nick Allen - SS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|David MacKinnon - 1B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Sean Murphy - C
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Chad Pinder - LF
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Jonah Bride - 2B
|Meibrys Viloria - C
|Seth Brown - RF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Sheldon Neuse - 3B
|Brad Miller - DH
|Shea Langeliers - DH
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Skye Bolt - CF
|Bubba Thompson - LF
|Adam Oller - RHP
|Cole Ragans - LHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...