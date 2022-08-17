 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game 117 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Adam Oller vs. LHP Cole Ragans

Today's Lineups

ATHLETICS RANGERS
Nick Allen - SS Marcus Semien - 2B
David MacKinnon - 1B Corey Seager - SS
Sean Murphy - C Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Chad Pinder - LF Adolis Garcia - RF
Jonah Bride - 2B Meibrys Viloria - C
Seth Brown - RF Leody Taveras - CF
Sheldon Neuse - 3B Brad Miller - DH
Shea Langeliers - DH Josh Smith - 3B
Skye Bolt - CF Bubba Thompson - LF
Adam Oller - RHP Cole Ragans - LHP

Go Rangers!

