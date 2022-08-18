Minor league update for 8/17/22

Winston Santos started for Down East, allowing one run in seven innings of work, striking out six and walking two.

Daniel Mateo was three for four with a triple and a stolen base. Miguel Villarroel was four for four. Yosy Galan homered. Cam Cauley had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Robby Ahlstrom threw five shutout innings, striking out seven and walking three.

Chris Seise was two for four with a homer and a stolen base. Evan Carter had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a double and a walk. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter started for Frisco, and threw four shutout innings before allowing the first two batters to reach in the fifth and then being lifted. Both runners ended up scoring. Leiter struck out seven and walked two.

Blaine Crim homered. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of singles. Trevor Hauver and Jonathan Ornelas each had hits.

Frisco box score

Kolby Allard allowed six runs in five innings of work. Kyle Cody allowed a run in 1.2 IP. Chase Lee struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Josh Jung was two for four with a homer and a walk. Kole Calhoun, who started a rehab assignment, had a hit and two walks.

Round Rock box score