Rangers 6th in BA organizational rankings

Baseball America has their latest organizational rankings out, and the Texas Rangers’ farm system continues to show out well, showing up at #6 on the list.

Despite down years from Jack Leiter and Cole Winn, Texas has had a good year from the farm, with BA specifically mentioning the campaigns that Evan Carter and Owen White have had. Carter and White are both trying to break that second round pick jinx that the Rangers have suffered from.

BA also references the strong contingent of hitters the Rangers have in the Arizona Complex League. One of the things I will be curious to see is who among the Rangers bats on the Surprise Squad end up making the ACL top 20 prospect list at season’s end.

The Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the top two teams in the rankings, while the highest ranked American League West team behind the Rangers are the Oakland A’s, at #19.