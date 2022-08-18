Moore, Barlow return, King down, Richards out

The Texas Rangers had roster moves both yesterday and today, but with me being on the road yesterday and, you know, that other drama, we didn’t do a post about it, so both days moves are consolidated into this post.

Yesterday, Joe Barlow was activated from the injured list. To make room for him on the active roster, Garrett Richards was designated for assignment. The Richards DFA wasn’t all that surprising, particularly given they will likely need a 40 man roster spot before too long for Josh Jung. Richards was signed to be a multi-inning reliever, but after getting regular use earlier in the season, he ended up as a mop-up man this summer.

Today, the Rangers activated Matt Moore from the bereavement list, and optioned John King to AAA Round Rock. Moore originally was on the paternity list, but you are only eligible to stay on that list for three days, so he was moved to the bereavement list yesterday, though the team said that this was essentially procedural in nature and the family and their new baby are all fine.