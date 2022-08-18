53-65 - Rangers bounce back to batter A’s 10-3 in finale

The Texas Rangers scored ten runs while the Oakland Athletics scored three runs.

After yesterday’s mildly embarrassing blowout loss, the Rangers got one back on the A’s in the homestand finale.

Texas enjoyed their ten runs on ten hits and six walks while the day’s starting hurler Dane Dunning tossed a solid six innings of two-run ball to pick up a rare victory for himself.

The win gives the Rangers a successful week with four wins out of seven tries with a road trip next on the agenda.

Player of the Game: New team MVP Mark Mathias had two hits and his first home run with the Rangers.

Up Next: The Rangers fly out to the land of 10,000 lakes to open a series against the Twins with LHP Martin Perez set to pitch in the opener against RHP Dylan Bundy for Minnesota.

Friday evening’s first pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 7:10 pm CDT.