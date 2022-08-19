Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers didn't fire anyone yesterday.

Instead they beat the A’s 10-3, which Kennedi Landry calls the first win of a new era.

It was win No. 2 for Tony Beasley, and Joe Hoyt brings about a fresh wave of Beasleyisms for us to enjoy.

Hoyt also writes that Mark Mathias, the 28-year-old utility infielder who DH’d for the Rangers yesterday, made quite the first impression, oddly enough.

Elsewhere, Evan Grant writes that the stellar play of Josh Jung may be forcing the Rangers’ hand in terms of Jung’s impending call-up.

Grant also has his Rangers video summing up what must be one of the wildest weeks in the history of the franchise.

Levi Weaver has a column up in which he says regardless of whether or not the firing of Jon Daniels was warranted, he deserved better than the way he was dismissed.

Weaver also writes that Chris Young is by no means celebrating the fact that he's running the team now, with some pretty heartfelt words from Young on JD’s departure.

And finally, Rangers pitching prospect Mason Englert is sizzling for High-A Hickory.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers start up a weekend series tonight with the Twins at 7:10 with Martin Perez facing his former team.

Have good.