Minor league update for 8/18/22

Emiliano Teodo started for the Wood Ducks, striking out six and walking three in four innings of two run ball. Jose Corniell allowed two runs in five innings, striking out six and walking one.

Cam Cauley was two for four with a pair of doubles, a walk and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo was two for five with a double. Jojo Blackmon singled. Maximo Acosta had a hit and two stolen bases.

Down East box score

The Hickory Crawdads threw a no hitter last Thursday behind seven innings from Mason Englert and two innings from Theo McDowell. Yesterday, they took a no-hitter into the ninth behind six innings from Mason Englert and relief work from John Matthews. Matthews allowed a hit with one out in the ninth, then got a GIDP, giving Hickory a one hitter.

Englert’s final line was 6 IP, 0 hits, 1 walk, 3 Ks, and 2 HBPs. He hasn’t allowed a hit in his last fourteen innings pitched. In his last six outings, he has 31.2 IP, 6 hits allowed, 6 walks, 36 Ks, and two runs allowed, good for a 0.57 ERA. For the season he has 111 Ks against 24 walks in 98.2 IP, with a 3.38 ERA. He may be getting a cameo in Frisco before 2022 is up.

Evan Carter had a hit and two walks. Alejandro Osuna had a hit. Chris Siese had a pair of doubles and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Hickory box score

Cody Bradford allowed a run on a solo home run, going 5.2 IP, striking out seven and walking one. Marc Church allowed a pair of unearned runs, striking out three in an inning of work and allowing a home run.

Trevor Hauver had a homer and a single. Justin Foscue had a hit.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn went 102 pitches for the Express and didn’t get out of the fourth. 3.2 IP, three hits, seven walks, two Ks, two runs allowed. Dennis Santana, rehabbing for Round Rock, threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Demarcus Evans threw a scoreless inning.

Josh Jung was two for four with a double, lowering his OPS on the season to 1486. Kole Calhoun had a hit in his rehab outing.

Round Rock box score

The Surprise Squad was banged.