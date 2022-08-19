Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has been arrested for DUI, according to reports out of Atlanta. Ozuna was booked at 4:39 a.m. Eastern today, per the report.

This is the second arrest in two years for Ozuna. Ozuna was arrested on May 29, 2021, for aggravated assault on his wife, though those charges were eventually dropped. Ozuna served a 20 game retroactive suspension which was announced after the 2021 season. Ozuna spent most of the 2021 season on the injured list with two fractured fingers suffered in late May when sliding into third base.

Ozuna has a .214/.263/.393 slash line in 448 plate appearances for the Braves this year. Ozuna signed a four year, $65 million deal with the Braves, that included a team option for 2025, after a 2020 season that saw him slash .338/.431/.636 slash line in 60 games. Atlanta had signed Ozuna to a one year deal for the 2020 season after he spent two disappointing seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, who had acquired him from the Miami Marlins after the 2017 season in a deal that sent to Miami Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen as part of a four player package.