Texas Rangers lineup for August 19, 2022 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Dylan Bundy for the Twins.

Texas is in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for a series against the Twins. There are actually more than 10,000 lakes in Minnesota, incidentally. I guess they didn’t want to brag.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Miller — DH

Smith — 3B

Thompson — LF

7:10 p.m. Central start time