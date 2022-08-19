 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 119 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

Friday, August 19, 2022, 7:10 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / Apple TV+)

Target Field

LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Dylan Bundy

Today's Lineups

RANGERS TWINS
Marcus Semien - 2B Byron Buxton - CF
Corey Seager - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Luis Arraez - 1B
Adolis Garcia - RF Jose Miranda - DH
Jonah Heim - C Gio Urshela - 3B
Leody Taveras - CF Jorge Polanco - 2B
Brad Miller - DH Gilberto Celestino - LF
Josh Smith - 3B Max Kepler - RF
Bubba Thompson - LF Sandy Leon - C
Martin Perez - LHP Dylan Bundy - RHP

Go Rangers!

