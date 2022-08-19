Game 119 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins
Friday, August 19, 2022, 7:10 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / Apple TV+)
Target Field
LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Dylan Bundy
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|TWINS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Jose Miranda - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Brad Miller - DH
|Gilberto Celestino - LF
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Bubba Thompson - LF
|Sandy Leon - C
|Martin Perez - LHP
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
Go Rangers!
