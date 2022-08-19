53-66 - Rangers make you regret renewing Apple TV+ subscription with 2-1 loss

The Texas Rangers scored one run but the Minnesota Twins scored two runs.

I did not watch this game because I already have enough streaming subscriptions so I was dissuaded from also signing up for the one MLB decided to partner with for exclusivity to the sport they continually complain about being unable to grow.

Seemed like an uneventful affair from my Gameday view as Martin Perez allowed a couple of first inning solo home runs and that proved enough to beat the Rangers and their four hits.

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe drove in a run with one of those hits.

Up Next: The Rangers will return to their usual brand of exclusivity: a terrible regional sports network as they take on the Twins again with RHP Glenn Otto set to make the start for Texas against RHP Chris Archer for Minnesota.