Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Joseph Hoyt writes that while in the process of getting blown out by Baltimore, the Texas Rangers saw starter Jon Gray leave early with discomfort in his left side.

With Gray exiting in the 2nd inning last night, Kennedi Landry looks at the rotation options for the Rangers.

It wasn’t a very good game but at least Corey Seager didn’t hit the IL as Hoyt writes that Seager homered while limited to DH duties.

The trade deadline is set for 5:00 pm this evening and Evan Grant lists some names you might hear in regards to the Rangers today.

One name you won’t hear is Matt Bush as Landry notes that the Rangers traded their no longer longest tenured player to the Milwaukee Brewers last night.

Grant writes that the Bush trade netted Texas infielder Mark Mathias but more importantly, interesting pitching prospect Antoine Kelly.

And, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden offers a primer for deadline day if you’re interested in the insights of Ralph.

Have a nice day!