Brayan Mendoza started for the Surprise Squad, allowing four runs in 2.2 IP while walking two and striking out two. Ismael Agreda allowed a pair of runs in two innings, walking three and striking out two.

Davis Wendzel was one for four with a double. Josh Jung was hitless in three at bats. Yeison Morrobel was three for four with a homer. Anthony Gutierrez and Danyer Cueva each had hits.

ACL Rangers box score