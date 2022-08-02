Gallo to the Dodgers, per report

MLB Rumors: Joey Gallo is being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter, per a report from Pat Ragazzo on Twitter. Ken Rosenthal says it is “possible,” but has confirmed, at least as I’m typing this.

Gallo, of course, was a big trade deadline acquisition of the Yankees last year, when they sent a four player package to the Texas Rangers for him and reliever Joely Rodriguez. Gallo has been a bust in New York, has been benched, was seen as destined to be dealt once the Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi a few days ago, and has spoken openly about how miserable he is in New York.

Interestingly, the Yankees are getting back Clayton Beeter, a hard throwing righthanded pitcher out of Texas Tech who will discussed as a possible Texas Rangers draft target in 2020, and who the Dodgers took in the second round. Beeter had a solid 2021 season at high-A, earning a late season callup to AA, but has struggled in the Texas League this year, allowing 37 runs in 51.2 IP over 18 appearances, striking out an impressive 88 batters but also walking 35 batters. Beeter’s stock has fallen, but this is still a better return for Gallo than I would have expected.

The Dodgers will see if they can get Gallo back to the form he had when he was with Texas. Gallo will be a free agent at season’s end, and I am still hoping to see him return to Arlington for 2023.