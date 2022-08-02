Texas Rangers lineup for August 2, 2022 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Spencer Howard for the Rangers and Jordan Lyles for the Orioles.

The Rangers and the Orioles face off again tonight, with memorable 2021 member of the Rangers pitching staff Spencer Howard going up against memorable 2021 member of the Orioles pitching staff Joradn Lyles. Adolis Garcia is not the lineup, which is noteworthy since today is the trade deadline and, well, he is someone who could potentially be dealt, but he is also two for his last 20 and has played every inning of every game since the All Star Break, as well as starting every game but four this season, so he could just be getting a day off.

The lineup:

Semien — SS

Seager — DH

Taveras — CF

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 2B

Calhoun — RF

Viloria — C

Solak — LF

Smith — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time