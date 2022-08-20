Minor league update for 8/19/22

Gavin Collyer started for the Wood Ducks, throwing 5.2 IP, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks, and striking out seven. Kai Wynyard threw 2.1 shutout innings. Nick Lockhart struck out one in a shutout inning of work.

Ian Moller continued his hot August with a double, a pair of walks, and a stolen base. Jojo Blackmon had a single, a triple, a walk and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo was four for five with two stolen bases. Cam Cauley had a hit and a walk. Marcus Smith had a pair of hits. Abi Ortiz was four for five with a triple and a homer.

Down East box score

For Hickory, T.K. Roby threw five shutout innings, striking out eight and walking one. Michael Brewer struck out four in two shutout innings. Destin Dotson allowed a pair of runs in 0.2 IP.

Angel Aponte had a pair of homers. Thomas Saggese was two for four with a double. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk. Chris Seise was two for three with a walk and two stolen bases.

Hickory box score

Zak Kent started for Frisco, going 5.1 IP, allowing a pair of runs, striking out five and walking two. Jonathan Ornelas and Blaine Crim each had hits. Trevor Hauver doubled.

Frisco box score

Y’all ready for some Dallas Keuchel? Keuchel had another strong start for Round Rock, throwing seven shutout innings, striking out six and walking one. Tyler Duffey threw two shutout innings, striking out two.

Josh Jung was one for four with a double. Kole Calhoun singled and walked. Matt Whatley homered.

Round Rock box score

Ivan Oviedo started for the Surprise Squad, allowing a run in five innings of work, striking out four and walking two. Joseph Montalvo struck out six and walked one in three shutout innings.

Danyer Cueva had a single and a double. Anthony Gutierrez had a single, a walk and a stolen base. Yeison Morrobel had a walk and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo had a hit.

ACL Rangers box score