Saturday morning Rangers stuff

The Rangers lost to the Twins 2-1 yesterday despite another solid outing from Martin Perez.

Evan Grant writes about baserunning and Joe Barlow.

Grant also writes that now that the dust has settled, the search is on for the Rangers new manager.

Jeff Wilson says the Rangers won't succumb to the pressures of Josh Jung’ing the fans and will do so on their own terms.

And Fangraphs’ Ben Clemens writes about the Rangers’ ‘Texas-sized’ housecleaning.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Twins tonight at 6 with Glenn Otto on the bump for Texas.

