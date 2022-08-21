Minor league update for 8/20/22

Josh Gessner started for the Down East Wood Ducks, giving up four runs — all unearned — in 3.1 IP, striking out five and walking one. Dylan MacLean struck out one in 0.2 IP. Feliciano Serrano threw three scoreless innings, striking out two. Adrian Rodriguez allowed a run in an inning of work. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out two in a shutout inning.

Ian Moller had a hit, three walks and a stolen base. Maximo Acosta had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Yosy Galan and Marcus Smith each doubled.

Down East box score

For Hickory, Ricky Vanasco got that started, walking four and strking out four in 4.1 IP, allowing three runs.

Evan Carter had a hit and two walks. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk. Angel Aponte had a hit and two walks. Thomas Saggese had a hit. Cody Freeman had two hits and a walk.

Hickory box score

Avery Weems gave up a pair of runs for Frisco in four innings of work, striking out five, walking two and hitting two batters, but allowing just one hit.

Aaron Zavala returned to the lineup and had a hit and a pair of walks. Justin Foscue doubled. Blaine Crim was three for five.

Frisco box score

John King threw two shutout innings for the Express. Chase Lee, Daniel Robert and Nick Snyder each threw a shutout inning.

Davis Wendzel had a pair of hits. Andy Ibanez had two hits and a walk. Nick Solak had a hit.

Round Rock box score

D.J. McCarty started for the Surprise Squad and struck out eight in six innings of work, allowing a run on six hits and a walk. Yeison Morrobel had a double and a walk. Gleider Figuereo had a hit.

ACL Rangers box score