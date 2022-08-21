Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins by a score of 4-3 last night.

Evan Grant’s game story observes that Tony Beasley utilized Brock Burke and Jonathan Hernandez in the victory differently than they’ve been used all season.

Josh Smith has been seeing his playing time decrease, and that could be a prelude to Josh Jung coming up this coming week.

In adjusting to the battlefield promotion to manager this week, Tony Beasley is trying to be himself.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.