Game 121 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins
Sunday, August 21, 2022, 1:10 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Target Field
RHP Kohei Arihara vs. RHP Joe Ryan
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|TWINS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Corey Seager - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Max Kepler - RF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Kole Calhoun - LF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Brad Miller - DH
|Jake Cave - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Sandy Leon - C
|Kohei Arihara - RHP
|Joe Ryan - RHP
Go Rangers!
