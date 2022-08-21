 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 121 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

An afternoon in the Midwest

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Minnesota Twins Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

Sunday, August 21, 2022, 1:10 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Target Field

RHP Kohei Arihara vs. RHP Joe Ryan

Today's Lineups

RANGERS TWINS
Marcus Semien - 2B Luis Arraez - DH
Corey Seager - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jorge Polanco - 2B
Adolis Garcia - RF Jose Miranda - 1B
Jonah Heim - C Max Kepler - RF
Leody Taveras - CF Nick Gordon - CF
Kole Calhoun - LF Gio Urshela - 3B
Brad Miller - DH Jake Cave - LF
Ezequiel Duran - 3B Sandy Leon - C
Kohei Arihara - RHP Joe Ryan - RHP

Go Rangers!

