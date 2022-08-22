Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry notes that the Texas Rangers were 7-0 victors over the Twins yesterday with Kohei Arihara in a starring role.

Evan Grant takes a look at why the Rangers demoted Josh Smith upon the return of Kole Calhoun.

Landry writes about Tony Beasley’s first week as the manager of the Rangers where his squad went 4-3 for their first winning week since June.

Jeff Wilson ponders, even with an extensive search likely coming this offseason, if the Rangers already have their man with Beasley.

The DMN notes that if it were up to Mark DeRosa, the Rangers would hire ol’ Dumpmaster D himself for the manager gig.

And, Landry writes about Martin Perez going from afterthought to ace for Texas as a prediction that no one hit on this year.

Have a nice day!