Minor league update for 8/21/22

For Down East, Ryan Garcia started and had a rare down outing. He did strike out five and walk just one in 4.2 IP, but he allowed four run on seven hits, including a home run. Nick Lockart went 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out five and walking one.

Junior Paniague homered. Zaion Bannister had two hits, a walk and a stolen base. Miguel Villarroel had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

Dane Acker had a rough first inning, allowing four runs before settling down and going 3.2 IP in all. He struck out four and walked two while allowing five runs.

Chris Seise was three for four with a walk. Thomas Saggese had a single and a double. Cody Freeman had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Frisco was washed out.

Kyle Cody started for the Express, going two innings, facing seven batters, and striking out two, retiring everyone he faced except the guy who homered. Dennis Santana continued his rehab stint with two shutout innings, striking out two. Ryder Ryan struck out four in two shutout innings. Demarcus Evans walked one while allowing the Zombie Runner to score in the tenth.

Josh Jung was one for four with three strikeouts, lowering his OPS down to a piddling 1322. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock box score