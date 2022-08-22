Texas Rangers lineup for August 22, 2022 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Cole Ragans for the Rangers and Sonny Gray for the Twins.

We have a Monday series finale today, as the Rangers look to take this four game series and head to Colorado on a high note. Both Brad Miller and Kole Calhoun are in the lineup, which I know makes everyone happy.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — LF

Miller — DH

Duran — 3B

6:10 p.m. Central start time

