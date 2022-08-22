56-66 - Rangers overcome triple play to take series from Twins

The Texas Rangers scored twice while the Minnesota Twins scored once.

This has been anything but a normal season for the Rangers even though the Rangers don’t really ever resemble normal.

In addition to the cleaning house of leadership that rocked the boat earlier this month, the team has seen such oddities as having an immaculate inning tossed against them twice in the same game and an MLB record three times total this season.

Meanwhile, Texas hit into a triple play for the second time this season in tonight’s contest when Marcus Semien and Corey Seager were erased on a Nathaniel Lowe line out.

Of course, the most odd thing about Rangers in 2022 has been their propensity to lose games by a run to a historical degree. Figures then that tonight they would beat the Twins by a run because hey, why not?

Overall it was a pretty good series for Texas as they held the AL Central contenders to just six runs total over the last four days.

Player of the Game: El Bombi lived up to his name.

Up Next: The Rangers head down to Colorado for a brief two-game set against the Rockies. RHP Dane Dunning will try to get that elusive road win with RHP German Marquez standing in Texas’ way in the opener.

Tuesday evening’s first pitch from Coors Field is scheduled for 7:40 pm CT.