Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Kennedi Landry writes about the Texas Rangers escaping Minnesota with a series victory with Adolis Garcia staying hot.

Evan Grant writes about El Bombi’s second half heater as Garcia extended his hitting streak to 19 games with the longest home run of his career on Monday.

Levi Weaver’s Weaver Wire ponders a potential impending Josh Jung promotion and other items from Tony Beasley’s first week as manager.

Jeff Wilson writes about the decision to send down Josh Smith with Kole Calhoun making his return and what that might signal.

Jamey Newberg pens a tribute to Jon Daniels who was fired without fanfare despite being the architect of the only era of relevancy for the franchise.

Newberg also takes a look at the difficult choices ahead for the Rangers when it comes to who to roster this winter.

And, the MLB Pipeline crew have put out their full farm system rankings with the Rangers rising all the way to No. 6.

