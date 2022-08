Texas Rangers lineup for August 23, 2022 against the Colorado Rockies: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and German Marquez for the Rockies.

The Rangers start a brief two game series in Colorado today. I can’t think of anything else to say.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Calhoun — RF

Taveras — CF

Duran — 3B

Viloria — C

Thompson — LF

7:40 p.m. Central start time