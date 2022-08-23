Santana activated, Alexy optioned

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, the Texas Rangers activated pitcher Dennis Santana from the injured list. To make room for Santana on the active roster, the Rangers optioned pitcher A.J. Alexy to AAA Round Rock.

Santana has a 5.06 ERA in 46 appearances this season in the majors, though that doesn’t really tell the whole story. In his first 33 outings, going through July 4, Santana had a 1.44 ERA. After July 4, over 13 outings, Santana had a 17.36 ERA, then was placed on the injured list with an ankle sprain. Santana had two scoreless rehab appearances for Round Rock prior to being activated.

As for Alexy, he pitched in yesterday’s game, giving Texas 2.1 scoreless innings, and now has been sent back to Round Rock. Alexy has performed better since being moved to a relief role recently, and he has a good chance of being back in the majors at some point in September.