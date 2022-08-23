56-67 - Rangers add to Dane Dunning’s road misery with 7-6 loss

The Texas Rangers scored six runs but the Colorado Rockies scored seven runs.

On September 9, 2020 the Chicago White Sox beat the the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 from PNC Park in the fourth appearance of Dane Dunning’s career. One trade to Texas, 23 months, 102 weeks, 714 days, 17,136 hours, 1,028,160 minutes, and 61,689,600 seconds later and it remains the only road victory of his career.

Despite leaving with a 6-4 lead as the pitcher of record, those seconds, minutes, hours, days, and perhaps weeks and months will continue to tick after the Rockies rallied late to wipe away the win.

You can’t entirely blame a Corey Seager error or a Brock Burke 3-run homer for ruining Dunning’s shot at ending his almost impossible road futility as Dunning himself allowed four runs in just five innings. And yet, as lockdown as the bullpen has been on this road trip, that lead felt like it should have been enough.

Alas it was not.

Player of the Game: Marcus Semien led off the game with a home run and also tripled and stole a base to join the 20/20 club. Additionally, Adolis Garcia extended his hit streak and also stole his 20th base join Semien with at least 20 dingers and 20 stole bases.

Semien and Garcia are the only members of the 20/20 club in the Major Leagues so far this season.

Up Next: The Rangers and Rockies finish this brief set with LHP Martin Perez next up for Texas against RHP Jose Urena for Colorado.

Wednesday afternoon’s finale from Coors Field is scheduled for 2:10 pm CDT.