Minor league update for 8/23/22

Mitch Bratt started for Down East and had another fine outing, giving up two runs in six innings of work, with both runs coming on a two run home run, while striking out five and walking two. Bratt now has a 2.40 ERA in low-A this year. Kai Wynyard allowed two walks, a hit and a run in 0.2 IP.

Yosy Galan homered. Abi Ortiz had a homer and a walk. Miguel Villarroel had a single and a double. Ian Moller had a hit.

Down East box score

Josh Stephan started for Hickory, allowing two runs in five innings, striking out six and walking two. Michael Brewer struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Cody Freeman tripled. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits. Chris Seise had a hit and a stolen base. Angel Aponte had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Antoine “Tony Rocky Horror” Kelly went three no hit, three walk innings for Frisco, allowing an unearned run while striking out three. Marc Church struck out one in two scoreless innings.

Blaine Crim was two for three with a walk. Aaron Zavala, Justin Foscue, Luisangel Acuna, and Jonathan Ornelas all had hits.

Frisco box score

Round Rock starter Kolby Allard gave up three home runs in four innings of work, allowing seven runs. Fernery Ozuna threw two shutout innings. Daniel Robert struck out two and allowed a solo home run in an inning of work.

Josh Jung was 0 for 4 with a walk, so his OPS for Round Rock this year has plummeted to 1220. Davis Wendzel was two for three with a double and a walk. Sam Huff had a hit.

Round Rock box score

Aidan Curry struck out one and walked one in a scoreless inning of work for the Surprise Squad. Keithron Moss got the only hit of the game for the Surprisers, and also drew a walk.

ACL Rangers