Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that errors cost the Rangers the game last night against the Rockies, and have cost them pretty dearly throughout the season.

Adolis Garcia extended his hit streak to 20 games, has stolen 20 bases on the season, and also has 20 home runs... the first time a Rangers has accomplished that since Ivan Rodriguez in 1999.

Tony Beasley says that there are no limits to what Garcia can do, and that he is just a special player to watch.

Jamey Newberg says that the Rangers will have some tough decisions this winter, as there are a lot of Ranger prospects who will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft and not enough roster spots to protect them all.