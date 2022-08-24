Texas Rangers lineup for August 24, 2022 against the Colorado Rockies: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Jose Urena for the Rockies.

The Rangers are looking to split this short two game series against the Rockies this afternoon, and head into the off day tomorrow on a winning note. Y’all will probably be happy to know that none of Charlie Culberson, Brad Miller or Kole Calhoun are in the lineup today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — DH

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Mathias — 1B

Duran — 3B

Thompson — LF

2:10 p.m. Central start time