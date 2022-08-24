57-67 - Rangers unload on Rockies for 16-4 finale win

The Texas Rangers scored a girthy 16 runs while the Colorado Rockies scored a puny four runs.

Before the Rockies had recorded the fourth out against Texas today, it was 6-0. By the end of the second inning, it was 9-0 after the Rangers scored a couple of runs in the top of the 1st and seven more in the top of the 2nd.

The offense was going off today as only Jonah Heim failed to get a hit among the 11 players to bat for Texas and he still reached twice via walks and scored a run.

Thanks, Coors Field!

Still, Texas led 3-0 and 6-3 at various points in last night’s game and still lost 7-6 so you never can be too sure at Coors but, unlike last night, the Rangers paired their offensive outburst with (mostly) quality pitching.

The win allowed the Rangers to finish this series even and complete a 4-2 road trip.

Player of the Game: Probably should be a hitter (Nathaniel Lowe, for example, had three hits including a triple, home run, and five RBIs) but Martin Perez showed how you handle an explosion of early runs as he just kept tossing zeros with a 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K afternoon on a breezy 84 pitches.

Perez’s ERA is back down to 2.69 for the year and he’s now a 10-game winner on the season.

Up Next: The Rangers will enjoy one of their few remaining days off tomorrow before opening a series in Arlington against the Tigers on Friday night.