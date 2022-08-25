Minor league update for 8/24/22

Winston Santos started for Down East, throwing five innings, allowing three runs while striking out three and walking one. Feliciano Serrano struck out two in three shutout innings. Damian Mendoza allowed four runs in 0.2 IP. Dylan MacLean retired the one batter he faced.

Ian Moller homered. Marcus Smith had a pair of hits. Maximo Acosta, Daniel Mateo and Cam Cauley all had hits.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Robby Ahlstrom allowed four runs in 5.1 IP, striking out five. Larson Kindreich returned from the injured list and threw a scoreless inning, striking out three and hitting a batter.

Chris Seise and Alejandro Osuna each had hits.

Thomas Saggese was placed on the injured list yesterday. Evan Carter was in Frisco yesterday, but just because he was at the doctor getting his leg checked out.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter started for Frisco and allowed a pair of runs, one on a first inning homer, and the other on a bases loaded walk to the final batter he faced before being lifted for a reliever. Leiter struck out eight and walked three.

Aaron Zavala had a pair of hits. Justin Foscue and Luisangel Acuna each singled.

Frisco box score

Round Rock had Cole Winn start, and Winn went 5.1 IP, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits, including a home run, and two walks, striking out four. Nick Snyder threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Yerry Rodriguez had a scoreless inning.

Josh Jung was one for five, but the one hit was a home run. Josh Smith dobuled. Sam Huff had a pair of hits.

Round Rock box score