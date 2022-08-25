Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson tells us that Kumar Rocker is building up for an Arizona Fall League debut but that Brock Porter is unlikely to make his professional debut until 2023.

Tony Beasley is having to be brought up to speed on advanced analytics and says that it’s foreign to him.

Josh Jung isn’t getting a promotion until the time is right, and apparently the time is not yet right.

Nathaniel Lowe did his part in the Rangers’ trouncing of the Rockies, although with 18 hits and 16 runs pretty much everyone got a piece of the action.

Lowe was just a double short of the cycle and drove in a career high five runs, with Tony Beasley saying that an adjustment right handed pitches is what is behind his recent surge.

Kevin Sherrington observes that Ray Davis hasn’t been very visible, but that when he finally made his presence known it was with a move that was as capricious as the most casual fan.