Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Kennedi Landry takes a look at the numbers for some speedy Rangers, specifically Bubba Thompson.

Jeff Wilson has a Josh Jung update as well as a bold prediction for one of the Rangers’ weekend starters.

The Rangers place two in Jim Bowden’s fresh Top 50 prospects.

And MLB Pipeline lists the hottest hitting prospect for every team in the league.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers start up a home series with Detroit tonight, with Glenn Otto taking the hill for Texas.

Happy Friday!