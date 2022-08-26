Minor league update for 8/25/22

It was an unusual — and exceptional — outing for Down East starter Emiliano Teodo, who threw four shutout, no-hit innings, striking out eleven and walking three. Remarkably, he did this while throwing just 37 strikes out of 73 pitches to the 16 batters he faced. Jose Corniell struck out one and allowed a solo home run in four innings of work. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa walked three and struck out two while allowing a run in 0.2 IP. Nick Lockhart finished things out by retiring the one batter he faced.

Cam Cauley had a single, a double, two walks and two stolen bases. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Yosy Galan doubled. Miguel Villarroel had a walk and a stolen base. Abi Ortiz had a homer, a walk and a stolen base. Marcus Smith had a hit.

Mason Englert’s streak of starts without allowing a hit ended, as he allowed five hits — including two home runs — and two walks in 4.2 IP, striking out five and allowing four runs. Destin Dotson struck out two in a shutout inning of work.

Cody Freeman had three hits and a stolen base. Chris Seise and Alejandro Osuna each had hits.

Cody Bradford went six strong innings for Frisco, allowing a run on two hits and a walk, striking out eight. Tim Brennan threw four shutout innings, walking one and striking out five. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walkoff walk.

Kyle Cody started for Round Rock and went three shutout innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing one hit. Ryder Ryan threw two shutout innings, striking out two and walking two. John King allowed four runs (two earned) in 1.2 IP, striking out one and allowing a homer. Chase Lee struck out two in 1.1 shutout innings.

Sam Huff was three for five with a homer. Josh Jung and Josh Smith each had hits. Davis Wendzel doubled. Nick Solak singled and doubled.

The ACL Rangers fell to the ACL Giants Black by a score of 9-6 in a playoff game. I believe it was single elimination, in which case, the Surprise Squad’s season is over.

Ivan Oviedo was roughed up, giving up six runs in 0.1 IP. Joseph Montalvo struck out five in 3.2 shutout innings.

Anthony Gutierrez had a single and a double. Yeison Morrobel had a hit and a walk. Danyer Cueva singled.

