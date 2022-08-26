Texas Rangers lineup for August 26, 2022, against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Tyler Alexander for the Tigers.

It is the Tigers of Detroit playing the Rangers of Texas today. If you are of a certain age, you remember that the Tigers playing in Arlington was, once upon a time, a somewhat less than pleasant experience for Rangers fans. That’s because, in the late 70s and early 80s, there were a lot of people who moved from Detroit to the Metroplex, and those folks would pack the stands when Detroit was in town. It sometimes felt like a road game for the Rangers at Arlington Stadium.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Mathias — DH

Duran — 3B

Thompson — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time