58-67 - Rangers outlast Detroit 7-6 to open homestand

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Detroit Tigers scored six runs.

The 16 runs that the Rangers plated on Wednesday was the most runs that they had scored in a game since May 2019. Whatever Coors Field unlocked for Texas traveled with them through a day off yesterday and a return to The Shed as the Rangers scored seven runs through the first three innings tonight.

The Rangers shut things down at the plate after those seven runs, but that number was just enough for tonight’s starter Glenn Otto (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 3 K) and the bullpen. The win helps kick off the final homestand of August for Texas as they’ve now won 7 of the 11 games with Tony Beasley at the helm.

Player of the Game: Mark Mathias went from someone I had never heard of in my life to Texas’ designated hitter sporting a 1.444 OPS for the Rangers through six games after coming over from Milwaukee in the Matt Bush trade.

Tonight, Mathias had his first career 3-hit game with a dinger, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Up Next: The Rangers and Tigers are back at it tomorrow with LHP Dallas Keuchel set to debut with Texas against LHP Eduardo Rodriguez for Detroit.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 6:05 pm CDT.