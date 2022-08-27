Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers hung on for a 7-6 win last night in which Nathaniel Lowe stayed hot and Adolis Garcia extended his hit streak.

Cole Ragans is headed to the IL and former Astro Dallas Keuchel will start in his place today.

Jeff Wilson asks if Rangers prospect Luisangel Acuna is underrated.

Evan Grant takes a look at what more the Rangers could want to see from Josh Jung before calling him up to make his big league debut.

And Julio Rodriguez is gonna be in the AL West for a long time.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Tigers tonight at 6:05 with Keuchel making his Rangers debut.

Have a good weekend!