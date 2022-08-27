Minor league update for 8/26/22

Down East lost 23-8. You don’t want to hear about the pitchers.

Cam Cauley was three for five with a pair of doubles and a stolen base. Marcus Smith had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits. Miguel Villarroel had a pair of hits. Maximo Acosta had a hit. Yosy Galan doubled.

Down East box score

Hickory starter T.K. Roby gave up four runs in five innings of work, striking out seven and allowing a pair of home runs. Chris Seise doubled. Angel Aponte had a pair of hits. Alejandro Osuna and Cody Freeman each had hits.

Hickory box score

Zak Kent had a terrific seven inning, one run outing, allowing three hits (including a solo home run) and a walk while striking out seven. Frisco’s only two hits were a Jonathan Ornelas double and a Josh Stowers single.

Frisco box score

Demarcus Evans threw 1.2 scoreless innings for Round Rock. Josh Jung was 0 for 5. Josh Smith had two doubles and a homer. Davis Wendzel had a single and a homer.

Round Rock box score